A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect this afternoon and evening for strong-to-severe thunderstorms.
If you have any plans outdoors this Mother's Day, you may want to have a backup plan inside, as we have a very windy and stormy afternoon in store.
While we are starting off the day dry and quiet, changes are coming this afternoon-- starting with the wind. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7:00 P.M. across the midstate. Peak gusts will top over 40 MPH this afternoon.
Isolated rain showers will begin late this morning, before heavy downpours and thunderstorms develop later today. Some of these storms could be strong-to-severe with the main threat of damaging wind gusts. However, the threat of hail, flooding or an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.
A few showers will hang around into early Monday, but our sky should start to clear through the afternoon so we can hold out for some sunshine. Monday will be a cooler day with temperatures in the low-to-mid 60s.
We'll lock into the 60s for the rest of the week with a mix of clouds and sunshine. We have a very low chance of rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Friday and Saturday will feature plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s.
