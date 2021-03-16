A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect on Wednesday for the chance of strong-to-severe storms across the Midstate.
Tonight mostly cloudy with a chance of showers toward dawn, low in the mid 50s.
Wednesday strong-to-severe storms rolling through the Midstate as a front moves through. A warm, juicy airmass will be in place with highs near 70.
How far this front lifts northward will dictate the overall severe threat for our area. As of now, the most favorable areas for severe storms will be in the southwestern portion of the state but any area is fair game for strong storms.
Three rounds are expected Wednesday into early Thursday. The first will be in the morning with some strong storms. After a lull mid day another round is likely in the afternoon with possible super cell thunderstorms developing. The third round will come in the evening and move across Middle Tennessee into early Thursday morning. The last round is likely to be the strongest.
All modes of severe weather are on the table with damaging wind gusts being the main threat. However, the potential is there for tornadoes, hail, and some flash flooding.
Spotty showers will continue into early Thursday with a few non-severe thunderstorms possible. Temperatures will be a little cooler in the 60s.
Friday will be mostly cloudy and cool with highs in the mid 50s and lows around 40°.
The weekend through Tuesday looks nice and dry with plenty of sunshine and highs bouncing back to the mid to upper 60s. A few showers will be possible on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.