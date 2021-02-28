A Tornado Watch has been issued for parts of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky until 10 P.M.
More rain and storms will begin to develop later this afternoon into the early evening. Heaviest rain will move in from the northwest around dinner time and push southeast through the midstate. These will be very loud thunderstorms with soaking downpours. The heaviest rain won't move out of our area until late tonight, probably after midnight.
Tonight is looking more and more likely for some possible severe weather. A Tornado Watch has been issued for several counties until 10:00 PM. The threat is low, but I do think a brief spin-up tornado is possible, as we've already seen some weak rotation from this incoming system already.
I'm also going to be watching out for strong, gusty wind (60 MPH+) that could possibly take down trees and power lines... and with the already saturated ground from several inches of rain yesterday, flooding is also going to be an issue again tonight. With another 1-3 inches of rain expected tonight, our Flood Watch stays in effect until tomorrow morning.
Much calmer weather is expected for Monday as all the overnight rain clears out. It will be cloudy and much cooler than today with highs in the middle 50s.
The rain break won't last long, there's another round coming in Tuesday night. Highs stay in the mid to upper 50s. Lows around 40°.
Wednesday and Thursday look beautiful with lots of sunshine and highs in the low 60s.
Highs in the 60s hold through week's end and a limited risk for rain.
