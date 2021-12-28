A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for Middle Tennessee this afternoon/evening and again on Saturday for potentially strong to severe thunderstorms.
Today will start with a few isolated showers and more warmth.
Once we get into the afternoon, showers and thunderstorms become much more widespread.
Ingredients will be in place for isolated strong to severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. The current time frame for severe potential is from 3PM and 10PM tonight and mainly for areas south of I-40.
Quieter conditions are expected on Thursday before more rain moves in for the weekend.
Showers return to the area through the day Friday and could be around for New Year's Eve festivities Friday night.
Another round of strong to severe storms is possible on Saturday as a potent cold front moves through. Heavy rain which could lead to isolated flooding and gusty winds are the main threats with any storm Saturday.
Showers continue Sunday. During the evening there could be enough cold air in place for a brief changeover to snow for some. However, accumulation, if any, will be minimal and inconsequential.
Temperatures-wise, we remain extremely warm for December in the upper 60s and low 70s through Saturday. In fact, it's likely we'll end up at the #2 spot for warmest December on record. On Sunday, after the cold front moves through, a wintertime shock is expected.
Highs Sunday may only be in the 30s with teens and 20s Monday morning.
