4WARN Weather Alert in effect through tomorrow as the remnants of Cristobal bring rain and storms into the Middle Tennessee tonight through tomorrow
Some showers and thunderstorm storms move into the southwest mid state tonight. The highest threat for severe storms will be from 6pm-9pm. Those storms are not expected to move into Nashville tonight.
Rain chances increase overnight and into Tuesday. More storms are likely to become strong- even severe- on Tuesday through early afternoon. Most of Middle Tennessee is placed under a Marginal Risk for severe storms, 1 on a 1 to 5 scale. Damaging wind gusts and tornadoes are the main threats. Winds outside of the storms will be 15-25 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
A front passes through Wednesday continuing the chance of some rain.
By Thursday drier and cooler weather prevail. Highs will be back to average for this time of the year in the mid 80s. this trend will continue all the way through the weekend.
