Scattered showers and storms will continue to develop across Middle Tennessee this morning. 

Activity will wane a bit towards lunch time before more storms develop during the afternoon. 

4WARN Weather Alert: Strong to severe storms possible today

Areas west of I-65 will need to pay close attention later today for strong to severe storms. 

Any location could see a strong storm or two today, but the greatest storm potential is in the western half of the area. 

4WARN Weather Alert: Strong to severe storms possible today

Storm threats include damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, and flooding. 

Showers and storms look possible again Thursday before we dry out going into the weekend. 

Right now, the weekend looks dry and warm!

Highs will climb back into the mid to upper 80's Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.