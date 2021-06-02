4WARN Weather Alert: Strong to severe storms possible today

Scattered showers and storms will continue to develop across Middle Tennessee this morning.
Activity will wane a bit towards lunch time before more storms develop during the afternoon.
Areas west of I-65 will need to pay close attention later today for strong to severe storms.
Any location could see a strong storm or two today, but the greatest storm potential is in the western half of the area.
Storm threats include damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, and flooding.
Showers and storms look possible again Thursday before we dry out going into the weekend.
Right now, the weekend looks dry and warm!
Highs will climb back into the mid to upper 80's Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.