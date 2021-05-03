4WARN Weather Alert: Strong to severe storms possible today & Tuesday

A Tornado Warning has been issued for Maury County until 5:30 a.m..
TORNADO WARNING: Take shelter immediately on the lowest floor & away from windows if in the highlighted area. Tune to WSMV NEWS4 for the latest on this dangerous storm. #4WARN pic.twitter.com/qb8wR2j50N— WSMV News4 Nashville (@WSMV) May 3, 2021
A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect Monday and Tuesday for potentially strong to severe storms capable of producing damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes.
Scattered showers and storms will continue through at least the first half of the day today.
Activity will begin to die down as we move deeper into the afternoon. Most of what develops today should remain below severe limits, but an isolated severe storm can't be ruled out.
Another round of potentially strong to severe storms are possible early Tuesday morning and again during the afternoon.
The afternoon round of storms could end up being the best opportunity for seeing severe storms with damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes.
A cold front will sweep through the area Tuesday night which will finally put an end to our storm chances for the week.
Wednesday through Saturday look dry with a mix of sunshine and clouds.
Highs will be a few degrees below average, but comfortable, in the mid to upper 60's.
Right now, the weekend looks 50/50 with a dry Saturday followed by a soggier Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.