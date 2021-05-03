A Tornado Warning has been issued for Maury County until 5:30 a.m.. 

A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect Monday and Tuesday for potentially strong to severe storms capable of producing damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes. 

4WARN Weather Alert: Strong to severe storms possible today & Tuesday

Scattered showers and storms will continue through at least the first half of the day today.  

4WARN Weather Alert: Strong to severe storms possible today & Tuesday

Activity will begin to die down as we move deeper into the afternoon. Most of what develops today should remain below severe limits, but an isolated severe storm can't be ruled out. 

4WARN Weather Alert: Strong to severe storms possible today & Tuesday

Another round of potentially strong to severe storms are possible early Tuesday morning and again during the afternoon. 

4WARN Weather Alert: Strong to severe storms possible today & Tuesday

The afternoon round of storms could end up being the best opportunity for seeing severe storms with damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes. 

4WARN Weather Alert: Strong to severe storms possible today & Tuesday

A cold front will sweep through the area Tuesday night which will finally put an end to our storm chances for the week. 

Wednesday through Saturday look dry with a mix of sunshine and clouds. 

Highs will be a few degrees below average, but comfortable, in the mid to upper 60's. 

Right now, the weekend looks 50/50 with a dry Saturday followed by a soggier Sunday. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.