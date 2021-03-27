Rain and storms are continuing tonight with a line of storms becoming potentially severe late tonight into the overnight hours.
Flash flooding will be a concern for all of the Mid-sate, with a Flash Flood Watch in effect until 7:00 P.M. Sunday.
Just before midnight, an intense line of storms will roll through the Midstate, bringing flash flooding, gusty wind, hail and possibly even tornadoes. This will last until at least 3:00 A.M. Everyone is fair game for some nasty thunderstorms, but the main areas of concern for a tornado is going to be south of I-40, where a Tornado Watch has been issued until 4:00 A.M.
Rain will linger into early tomorrow morning, but clear out by lunchtime Sunday, leaving behind sunshine and much cooler temperatures in the 50s tomorrow and lows falling into the 30s.
Monday and Tuesday look pleasant, with only a slight chance of any showers and mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will warm back to the 60s and 70s.
Wednesday brings another chance for rain with more cooler air. But we'll end the work week with sunny skies on Thursday and Friday.
