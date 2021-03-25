4WARN Weather Alert: Strong to severe storms likely today

A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for Middle Tennessee this afternoon and evening. Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, strong tornadoes, large hail, and flooding are all possible today. 

We'll see two waves of rain across Middle Tennessee today. 

The first wave comes through during the morning hours with scattered showers and a few non-severe thunderstorms. 

We'll see a break from the rain around midday before the second wave starts moving in mid-afternoon. 

The second wave is the one to watch out for potential severe thunderstorms. 

As highlighted above, damaging winds, strong tornadoes, large hail, and flooding are all possible with any given storm this afternoon.

You NEED to remain weather aware this afternoon and evening and KNOW where to seek shelter in your home in a moment's notice. 

Our severe threat will diminish by midnight tonight and we'll be dry and pleasant to end the week on Friday. 

On Saturday, we start dry but showers and a few storms will invade areas south of I-40 during the afternoon and evening. There will once again be a chance for isolated strong to severe storms Saturday.  

Showers linger into early Sunday morning, but things should be wrapping up by the afternoon. 

