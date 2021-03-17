A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for all of Middle Tennessee today for the likelihood of strong to severe storms this afternoon and again tonight.
Our dry start initially today will give way to showers and storms developing by late morning/early afternoon as a warm front lifts into the area.
Some of these storms will have the potential to be severe with damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, hail and flooding.
We'll likely see a little break sometime during the afternoon before the cold front arrives tonight. The strongest storms of the day will likely occur as the cold front works through this evening. All severe modes are possible including damaging winds, tornadoes, hail and lower-end flash flooding threat.
The evening storm timeframe places storms over the TN River area around 8 to 9 p.m.. Nashville/I-65 corridor will see this line around 10 to 11 p.m..
Yes - we are expecting nighttime storms once again in the Midstate. Make sure to have more than one way to receive alerts, charge your phone and turn the ringer on high volume.
Showers linger into Thursday as the cold front exits the region.
We'll be back to dry conditions this weekend.
