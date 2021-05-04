A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect today for potentially strong to severe storms capable of producing damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes.
Shower and storm coverage will increase through the first half of the day today.
With all the ingredients in place, any storm could produce hail as large as golf ball sized and damaging wind gusts upwards of 50mph.
We'll see a break from the storms around midday before another push of storms late afternoon.
The second round will also be capable of producing damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes.
A cold front will sweep through the overnight tonight which will finally put an end to our storm chances for the week.
Wednesday through Saturday look dry with a mix of sunshine and clouds.
Highs will be a few degrees below average, but comfortable, in the mid to upper 60's.
Right now, the weekend looks 50/50 with a dry Saturday followed by a soggier Sunday.
