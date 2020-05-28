A little more sunshine and warmer today. Highs in the low-mid 80s. Late in the day or during the evening, a few thunderstorms will develop, a couple of which could become severe with damaging wind gusts.
A few showers and thunderstorms are also likely tomorrow. Highs will be in the low 80s.
Relief arrives this weekend, less humid air will then slide into the area, making for cooler nights. By Sunday, lows will be in the 50s. Highs both days will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.
Warmer weather will develop Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Mid 80s are likely Tuesday with 90 degrees possibly on Wednesday.
