4WARN WEATHER ALERT CONTINUES THROUGH TONIGHT
Our main focus over the last few days has been the heat and the humidity. Through a passing frontal system in there and our focus now shifts to the chance for showers and strong storms overnight. Things have been relatively calm so far this evening, but we will see more storms develop across middle Tennessee throughout the night. The biggest risk will be heavy rain and gusty winds with any storm. Don't be surprised to see some of those storms linger into early tomorrow morning. The afternoon looks mostly dry and much more comfortable with temperatures in the mid 80s.
We'll stay in the mid 80s on Monday with a small chance of a pop up shower, but most of us stay dry. Temperatures hold steady in the mid 80s for our Tuesday and Wednesday with a mix of clouds and sunshine each day. We'll start to warm back up on Thursday into the upper 80s and then push near 90 by Friday. Temperatures stretch into the lower 90s on Saturday with a passing shower that I can't rule out in the afternoon.
