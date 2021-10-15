4WARN WEATHER ALERT, STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE TONIGHT
A strong cold front continues to march into Tennessee this evening with shower and storm development expected to continue through the overnight. Between 5-7pm we should expect more spotty shower and storm development before the main line moves through Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky from 8pm-1am. Any thunderstorm, be it this evening or tonight, could produce heavy rain, strong damaging winds as well as some hail. A spin up tornado also cannot be ruled out overnight.
Rain should completely clear out by tomorrow morning with temperatures around 50 as we're waking up. It will be much more of a fall like weekend with highs in the mid 60s both Saturday and Sunday. The good news is that the sky will clear for the weekend and we can expect plenty of sunshine. Monday looks warmer with highs near 70 under a mostly sunny sky. We'll sneak back into the mid 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday with sunshine winning out once again. A small chance of a shower returns on Thursday, but its looking to stay isolated for the most part. Highs drop back near 70 on Friday with a mix of clouds and sunshine to end the week.
