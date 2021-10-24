A 4WARN WEATHER ALERT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING
It was another great day across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with unseasonably warm air moving back into the area. BUT that is going to quickly change following the passing of a strong cold front tomorrow. Let's start off with tonight first. The first part of our night is actually looking rather calm with temperatures dropping off into the 60s. However, we will be watching a line of showers and thunderstorms for late tonight and tomorrow morning that could cause some issues for our commute.
Showers and storms will push through the mid-state from west to east between around 3AM-10AM. The good news is that we are expecting this line of storms to lose to steam as they move into our area late tonight. That means a lower end severe threat, but it doesn't mean no severe threat. Any storm could still be capable of producing heavy rain and damaging winds through tomorrow morning. We'll quickly dry out in the afternoon with even a little late day sunshine. Highs tomorrow stay around 70. Tuesday will be a cooler day with highs in the mid 60s under plenty of sunshine. Clouds return on Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s. Another storm system moves in Thursday and Friday giving us off and on scattered showers and even a passing storm to end the week. A shower or two will linger into our Saturday, but it doesn't look like anything to wash out the day. Temperatures will fight to even get out of the 50s to start off the weekend. Halloween is looking nice on Sunday with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the mid 60s.
