A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued for Friday due to the potential for strong storms this afternoon.
It's going to be another hot and humid day across Middle Tennessee. And although it's not going to be quite as hot as the last couple of days, we'll still see temperatures in the mid 90s this afternoon.
An approaching frontal system will help to fire off some more wide spread showers and thunderstorms through our afternoon.
Any storm that does develop could bring damaging winds and heavy rain that could caused localized flooding in areas of poor drainage.
Most of that rain will dissipate tonight after sunset and we lose that daytime heating.
Tomorrow will be a cooler day with temperatures in the upper 80s for our Saturday afternoon.
Another shower cannot be ruled out, mainly south of I-40, but most of our day is looking dry.
We'll stay in the upper 80s on Sunday with another hit or miss shower or rumble of thunder in the afternoon.
A better chance of seeing a shower or storm on Monday as we keep an eye on any leftover tropical moisture from Fred.
We'll push back near 90 on Tuesday with again another shower or storm in the afternoon.
The unsettled pattern continues on Wednesday and Thursday with highs near 90.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.