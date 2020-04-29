Rain and storms are back for the middle of the week. A few storms could become strong. In the morning areas along the Tennessee River will experience stronger thunderstorms. As this line moves east it will weaken in the Nashville metro. Late morning into early afternoon thunderstorms could strengthen again producing damaging wind areas east of I-65. Highs today in the 60s.
Showers will linger into late Wednesday night through early Thursday. Decreasing sky during the day on Thursday, highs again the 60s.
Sunshine and beautiful weather will take over on Friday and carry into the weekend. Highs Friday will be in the mid 70s.
Big warm up Saturday and Sunday with highs warming into the mid 80s. Some scattered showers return Sunday late.
