A 4WARN WEATHER ALERT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING
It's been an unsettled day across Middle Tennessee with off and on showers and strong storms that packed some heavy rain. While we are starting to see storms become more isolated, we still need to keep an eye to the sky for any strong storms this afternoon. Our main threat continues to be heavy rain this evening, but some of these storms could produce gusty winds as well. Overnight we can still expect a few spotty showers and a rumble of thunder before we repeat it all tomorrow.
Have that umbrella handy for the morning commute, but showers should be pretty isolated early on in the day. Expect shower and storm coverage to increase throughout the afternoon with highs topping off in the mid 80s. The unsettled pattern continues into Tuesday with a few showers and storms during the day. While it doesn't look like we'll have any big severe threat, storms could still produce torrential rain at times. We'll get a nice break from the rain on Wednesday and Thursday with highs pushing back near 90. There is still an isolated shower that can't be ruled out each day, but most if not all of us stay dry. Temperatures are going to hang around the upper 80s to near 90 as we head toward this upcoming weekend. But our rain chances go back up so from Friday through Sunday we'll need to watch the sky, but as of now it does not look like plan cancelling weather.
