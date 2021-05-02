A cloudy Sunday with showers and storms returning as early as tonight.
Expect a mostly cloudy sky today with an isolated shower possible this afternoon. Highs will be in the low-to-mid 70s. While most will stay dry, some showers and even a few thunderstorms will develop late tonight into early Monday morning.
Monday will bring scattered showers during the day with more storms at night into Tuesday. Some of these storms could be strong-to-severe. A 4WARN Weather Alert will be in effect for Monday and Tuesday. Damaging wind gusts will be the main threat both days. However, flooding, hail and an isolated tornado can't be completely ruled out. Both Monday and Tuesday will feature highs in the low 80s.
A cold front will move through the area Tuesday, allowing our temperatures to cool back off to the 60s for Wednesday through the end of the week. Lows will drop to the 40s. Rain showers clear out by Wednesday morning, letting in some sunshine for the last few days of the week.
