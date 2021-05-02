 

A cloudy Sunday with showers and storms returning as early as tonight. 

Expect a mostly cloudy sky today with an isolated shower possible this afternoon. Highs will be in the low-to-mid 70s. While most will stay dry, some showers and even a few thunderstorms will develop late tonight into early Monday morning. 

Severe risk area Monday - 5/2/21 - 9 am
 
 

Monday will bring scattered showers during the day with more storms at night into Tuesday. Some of these storms could be strong-to-severe. A 4WARN Weather Alert will be in effect for Monday and Tuesday. Damaging wind gusts will be the main threat both days. However, flooding, hail and an isolated tornado can't be completely ruled out. Both Monday and Tuesday will feature highs in the low 80s. 

Severe risk area Tuesday - 5/2/21 - 9 am
 
 

A cold front will move through the area Tuesday, allowing our temperatures to cool back off to the 60s for Wednesday through the end of the week. Lows will drop to the 40s. Rain showers clear out by Wednesday morning, letting in some sunshine for the last few days of the week. 

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 
 

Tags

Meteorologist / Reporter

Melanie Layden is the weekend morning meteorologist at WSMV. She also has a segment during the week called "Growing Nashville" where she covers the growth of Music City. Melanie has been Working 4 You since 2014.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.