A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued for the rest of the evening due to the potential for strong storms.
A frontal boundary is helping to fire off showers and thunderstorms that will last through the evening.
Any storm that does develop could bring damaging winds and heavy rain that could cause localized flooding in areas of poor drainage.
Most of that rain will dissipate tonight after sunset and we lose that daytime heating.
Tomorrow will be a cooler day with temperatures in the upper 80s for our Saturday afternoon. More rain and thunderstorms are possible but not as widespread as today.
Highs will stay in the upper 80s on Sunday with another hit or miss shower or rumble of thunder in the afternoon.
A better chance of seeing a shower or storm on Monday and Tuesday from any leftover tropical moisture from Fred. Highs both days will be in the upper 80s.
The unsettled pattern continues on Wednesday through Friday with highs near 90.
