4WARN Weather Alert is in effect this afternoon and evening for possible strong to severe thunderstorms.
Storms from overnight will still linger around in some areas of the midstate this morning, especially in Southern Kentucky. Expect today to be another very warm day with highs in the 70s and off and on rain showers. This afternoon, a strong cold front makes its way into Middle Tennessee, producing some strong thunderstorms that could turn severe through late tonight.
Storms will enter from the west and track east. Damaging wind, spin-up tornadoes, hail and flooding are all possible with this system. Rain should exit out of the Plateau late tonight.
Behind the rain comes a blast of cold air. We could even see some lingering rain showers switch over to snow showers at times. Sunday will be much colder with highs only reaching the upper 30s to low 40s across the midstate.
Back to sunshine for the new week. Monday will be cold with the low dipping to near 20 and the high only in the mid 40s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be bright with highs in the 50s.
Another round of a rain/snow mix again early Thursday as more bitterly cold air filters in. Lows fall to the teens heading into Friday morning. Friday afternoon will be very cold with highs around freezing under a mostly sunny sky.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.