4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for tonight, as strong-to-severe storms are expected.
Late tonight, a line of strong-to-severe thunderstorms will move in from the west, likely reaching Nashville just after midnight.
Damaging wind gusts will be the main threat. The chance of flooding hail and tornadoes is much lower but not zero. Storms will weaken some as they push eastward.
Thursday the rain moves out early leaving a variably cloudy sky. High in the mid 70s.
Friday will be similar, but warmer, high in the lower 80s. The chance of rain is more likely at light.
Another round of rain and storms will push in from the south Friday night into early Saturday. A few storms could become strong once again. High in the mid 70s.
Sunday looks quite nice for doing things outdoors, highs in the low 70s.
Monday through Wednesday partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers possible, highs in the 70s.
