4WARN Weather Alert: Stormy Setup Today

Two rounds of rain and thunderstorms. This first round happening this morning. It'll be a slow moving commute for many.
There's another round this afternoon and evening that takes shape. This is the round we're concerned for the possibility of strong thunderstorms.
Some of these storms could produce gusty wind and hail. Highs will reach the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms will come to an end tonight as temps fall back into the 50s.
Tuesday brings calmer skies with highs in the 60s.
By the middle of the week, it'll be cooler. Rain returns with a potential for a rain/snow mix into Wednesday night.
Clearing out Thursday as temperatures struggle. We'll be in the 40s for highs.
Friday, we start in the 20s and end the day in the 50s with more sunshine.
Gradually warming through the weekend as rain chances increase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.