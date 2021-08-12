A 4WARN Weather Alert continues through today due to excessive heat and humidity.

A 4WARN Weather Alert continues through early evening due to excessive heat and humidity.

Another very hot and humid afternoon with high temperatures in the mid-upper 90s.  The feels like temperature will be 100°-109°.

A few pop-up showers and thunderstorms will continue developing through early evening, although the rain chance in any one area will remain low -- 20%.

Friday will still be very hot and humid, with highs in the low-mid 90s.  Scattered showers and thunderstorms will begin developing by midday, pushing in from Kentucky toward the south.

Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue this weekend.  Beginning Saturday, highs will return to more seasonable levels for early August (around 90°). Humidity will remain high, but not be quite as high as it has been this week.

Monday through Thursday more of the same with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms each day, highs near average around 90° and lows near 70°.

 

