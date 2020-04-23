4WARN Weather Alert in effect through this evening for possible strong storms
Through the evening, rain and thunderstorms move across Middle Tennessee. The risk for severe weather is greatest for areas along and east of 65, particularly in the southeast corner of Middle Tennessee. Greatest storm threat will be damaging wind although an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
Stormy weather winds down after sunset. Quiet night, lows in the 50s.
Nice weather takes over for Friday. Partly cloudy and warmer in the 70s.
More showers and storms work in for the first half of the weekend. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday, high in the upper 60s.
Sunday will be cooler in the mid 60s. A few isolated showers are possible.
Monday will be beautiful with a partly cloudy sky and a high near 70.
Expect a some showers Tuesday and thunderstorms Wednesday with highs in the 70s both days.
