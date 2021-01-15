4WARN Weather Alert for accumulating snow moving into Middle Tennessee tonight. Beware of slick spots.
Snow showers will begin to work through the area after sunset tonight, lasting through early Saturday.
Accumulations look best on the Plateau where 1-2" could fall with some isolated spots picking up 3-4".
Areas west of the Plateau could see up an inch or less.
Saturday will be cloudy and cold with highs struggling to get to 40.
Mostly cloudy Sunday with a few rays of sunshine sneaking in. A few snow flurries can't be ruled out along the Cumberland Plateau. Highs will be in the mid 40s.
Monday and Tuesday will be dry with highs in the mid 40s to near 50.
A better rain chance arrives starting Wednesday lasting through Friday. Highs will be in the 50s.
