A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect today for areas east of I-65, mainly the Cumberland Plateau, because of snow showers that will develop throughout the day.
Across the area, only a dusting is expected but on the Plateau, 1-2" of snow is possible. This is thanks to a cold front that moves through this morning and transitions rain into snow.
It will also be windy at times today, making temperatures feel even colder than they actually are.
Winds relax Tuesday but the cold sticks around for another day. Highs will be in the low 40s and lows in the 20s before we climb back to near 50° Wednesday.
We'll have another shot at a few rain showers on Thursday and Friday.
