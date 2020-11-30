A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect today for areas east of I-65, mainly the Cumberland Plateau, because of snow showers that will develop throughout the day. 

4WARN Weather Alert: Snow possible today

Across the area, only a dusting is expected but on the Plateau, 1-2" of snow is possible. This is thanks to a cold front that moves through this morning and transitions rain into snow.

4WARN Weather Alert: Snow possible today
4WARN Weather Alert: Snow possible today

It will also be windy at times today, making temperatures feel even colder than they actually are. 

Winds relax Tuesday but the cold sticks around for another day. Highs will be in the low 40s and lows in the 20s before we climb back to near 50° Wednesday.

We'll have another shot at a few rain showers on Thursday and Friday. 

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Meteorologist / Reporter

Melanie Layden is the weekend morning meteorologist at WSMV. She also has a segment during the week called "Growing Nashville" where she covers the growth of Music City. Melanie has been Working 4 You since 2014.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.