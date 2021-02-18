4WARN Weather Alert: Snow showers remain in the forecast today

A 4WARN Wx Alert remains in effect today and Friday for icy, slick conditions areawide across Middle Tennessee.
Many areas around the region have received 2-5" of snow overnight. Road crews are doing their best to clean the snow off the roads. If you must travel today, take it slow, focus on the road, avoid sudden braking, and give the plows plenty of room to work.
The main event is over, but we'll see a few more pockets of light snow and freezing rain at times today.
This will only add to the problems on the roads.
Wholesale changes are on the way for the end of the week and the weekend.
We'll finally see some sunshine and temperatures will slowly recover.
We're still in the 30's Friday and Saturday. Sunday we'll climb back into the 40's and near 50° in some spots.
Whatever snow is left should melt by the end of the weekend.
Our next front swings through on Monday bringing with it a chance for plain old rain. I do not expect any wintry mischief out of this.
Temperatures warm considerably through the week with mid-50's returning starting on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.