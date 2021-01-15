Snow showers will begin to work through the area after sunset tonight, lasting through early Saturday.
Accumulations look best on the Plateau where 1-2" could fall.
Areas west of the Plateau could see up an inch or less.
Saturday will be cloudy and cold with highs struggling to get out of the 30's.
We remain cloudy Sunday with a few rays of sunshine sneaking in.
Temperatures will be a bit warmer with some returning to the 40's.
After a dry start next week, better rain chances arrive starting Wednesday lasting through Friday. Models are undecided on which day will be the wettest right now so just plan for rain during the back half of next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.