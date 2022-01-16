A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for much of Middle Tennessee as snow showers develop throughout the day.
This morning, rain showers will eventually turn to snow showers with a little bit of a wintry mix in between. Many spots will see a "flip-flopping" of a rain/snow mix throughout most of the morning. As far as accumulation, snow totals will range all over the place. Most of the Mid-state will see anywhere from 2 to 5 inches of snow today, with eastern counties seeing as much as 7 inches in higher elevations.
Expect slick, hazardous road conditions throughout the day. Temperatures will hover around freezing all day. Lows fall to the upper 20s overnight.
We should see some melting Monday, but not much. It will be a mostly cloudy day with highs in the upper 30s. However, with it being the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, a lot of people will be off work, meaning less people on the snow-covered roads. Lows will once again be in the 20s overnight.
More melting will take place on Tuesday as we see lots of sunshine and temperatures in the low 50s.
Our next chance of rain comes Wednesday. The 50s stick around on Wednesday with scattered showers throughout the day.
Dry but colder air takes over Thursday and Friday. Expect plenty of sun, but highs will only be in the 30s with lows in the teens and 20s.
