A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for much of Middle Tennessee through this evening.
Snow continues to fall across the mid-state. It is ending from west to east. As far as accumulation, snow totals will range all over the place. Most of the Mid-state will see anywhere from 2 to 5 inches of snow, with isolated spots seeing as much as 9 inches in higher elevations.
Expect slick, hazardous road conditions. Temperatures will hover around freezing through the evening. Lows fall to the upper 20s overnight.
Monday will likely bring more snow for the Cumberland Plateau with only small additional accumulations. We should see some melting elsewhere, but not much. It will be a mostly cloudy day with highs in the upper 30s. However, with it being the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, a lot of people will be off work, meaning less people on the snow-covered roads. Lows will once again be in the 20s overnight.
More melting will take place on Tuesday as we see lots of sunshine and temperatures in the low 50s.
Our next chance of rain comes Wednesday. The 50s stick around on Wednesday with scattered showers throughout the day. This could end with a few snow showers.
Dry but colder air takes over Thursday, Expect plenty of sun, but highs will only be in the 30s with lows in the 20s.
Friday brings a small chance of snow for the Cumberland Plateau. The rest of the mid state should be partly cloudy and cold with morning lows in the teens and afternoon highs in the 30s.
Saturday brings a slight chance of showers with the high near 40.
