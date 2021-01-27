4WARN Weather Alert: Watch for a few slick roads over southern Kentucky and the Cumberland Plateau this evening.
A narrow band of rain and snow is passing through Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky. Most roads will turn just wet. It's possible a few roads in southern Kentucky and on the Cumberland Plateau could become slick, as temperatures tumble through the 30s. The rain/snow mix should exit the Nashville area by 6pm.
Tonight will turn very cold. While most roads will dry out, some puddles could freeze by morning with temperatures in the mid 20s.
Thursday will be mostly sunny but cold with temperatures topping out near 40.
Friday will start very cold in the 20s. With a sunny sky the high will reach the upper 40s.
After a cold Saturday morning near 30, milder weather will develop for the remainder of the day, high in the mid 50s. Clouds will increase and rain is likely at night.
Sunday expect morning showers, with an even warmer afternoon near 60.
On Monday, a few snow flurries will be possible as colder air takes over all of the Midstate with a high in the low 40s.
Tuesday mostly sunny with highs near average in the upper 40s.
Wednesday partly cloudy, high in the low 50s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.