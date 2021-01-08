4WARN Weather Alert: Slick roads possible for some

Winter Weather Advisory continues until noon. Not expecting much in the way of additional snow but roads will be slick.
All wintry precipitation comes to an end in the afternoon as cold air lurks. Highs today in the 40s but it's going to be feeling much colder in the 30s.
This weekend will be dry with a little more cloud cover Saturday compared to Sunday. Highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s. Make sure the outdoor pets have a warm spot!
Another shot at rain and maybe some snow arrives next week. Mainly late Monday into Tuesday. Stay tuned!
