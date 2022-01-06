A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for significant snowfall across Middle Tennessee today. The Alert continues on Friday for dangerously cold temperatures, especially in the morning hours.
More snow is on the way, with snow showers moving in around sunrise this morning in the southwest and all of Middle Tennessee by mid to late morning.
Snow showers will fall between 7AM and around 3PM this afternoon.
Snowfall amounts will range from 2-7 inches with the highest amounts in the northeastern region Middle Tennessee and lowest along the southern state line. A light glaze of ice is possible before snow along the southern state line.
Travel conditions will be awful for some during the evening commute tonight and again Friday morning.
Overnight tonight, temperatures will nosedive down to the teens and single digits as you wake up Friday morning. Wind chill will be even colder and could get near zero at times.
Wind Chills throughout Friday will hover in the 20s, but we will bounce back to the 40s and 50s this weekend.
Saturday looks dry with some sunshine, but Sunday could see rain all day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.