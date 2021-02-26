4WARN Weather Alert: Showers & storms brings flood threat to the Midstate this weekend

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 4WARN WX alert is in effect for Sunday for heavy rain and the potential for isolated flooding.
Get ready for a wet couple of days across the Midstate.
It will not rain every moment this weekend. Rather, we'll have several rounds of rain and breaks in between.
The initial round of rain will creep in from the south through the first half of Friday with a brief break during the afternoon.
Overnight, a few more isolated showers stream through.
Spotty showers will be around during the day Saturday but much more rain and thunderstorms move in during the evening.
Saturday night and Sunday will be the rainiest stretch this weekend with widespread showers and a few thunderstorms.
Most of the rain will come down Sunday and that's when we'll need to monitor flood-prone areas for flooding.
Rainfall amounts range from 1-3" areawide with isolated 2-4" for those that get hit repeatedly this weekend.
Models disagree about next week's rain chances.
Some models keep us dry for much of the week while others bring another chance for rain on Tuesday. Let's focus on this weekend and we'll keep updating you about next week.
