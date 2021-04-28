*** 4WARN Weather Alert for this afternoon & Thursday, as a strong-severe storm or two will be possible.
*** Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for southwest Kentucky until 8 pm.
This afternoon, spotty showers and thunderstorms will continue. A storm or two could produce damaging wind gusts over southwest Kentucky.
Rain will gradually taper off this evening. It'll be a mainly dry overnight before more rain and storms develop on Thursday. A storm or two could become strong-severe Thursday afternoon or evening as a cold front passes through.
Friday, cooler and drier air will move in. Saturday will be very pleasant before a few showers return late Sunday or Sunday night with more clouds.
Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week, too.
