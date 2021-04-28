Dan Thomas details the threat for severe weather in the 4WARN Weather forecast.

*** 4WARN Weather Alert for this afternoon & Thursday, as a strong-severe storm or two will be possible.

*** Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for southwest Kentucky until 8 pm.

Severe thunderstorm watch - 1 p.m. - 4/28/21
 
 

This afternoon, spotty showers and thunderstorms will continue.  A storm or two could produce damaging wind gusts over southwest Kentucky.

Rain will gradually taper off this evening.  It'll be a mainly dry overnight before more rain and storms develop on Thursday.  A storm or two could become strong-severe Thursday afternoon or evening as a cold front passes through.

Severe threat maps - 1 pm - 4/28/21
 
 

Friday, cooler and drier air will move in.  Saturday will be very pleasant before a few showers return late Sunday or Sunday night with more clouds. 

Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week, too.

 

