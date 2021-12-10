A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for late tonight into early Saturday morning due to strong-to-severe thunderstorms in Middle Tennessee.
Mostly cloudy and noticeably warmer today with off and on showers during the day. Highs will reach the low 70s this afternoon and stay there throughout the night.
After midnight, a cold front will push through the mid-state and bring in a line of strong storms. Some of these storms could produce damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes.
Since this weather will move through overnight while most are asleep, make sure you are prepared before you go to bed. Be sure to charge cell phones and have the ringer on to be able to get alerts. Download the News4 app to get weather alerts and access to 4WARN Real Time Radar. Keep a flashlight on your nightstand in case of power outages.
Rain should clear out of our eastern counties by lunchtime Saturday. Once the front passes through, cold air will take over. Saturday starts off in the 60s with mostly cloudy skies, then falling to the 50s and 40s in the afternoon, and eventually the 20s overnight.
Sunday and beyond will be nice. Expect lots of sunshine and highs in the low 50s Sunday afternoon. Monday onward will gradually get warmer into the 60s-- even low 70s by the middle of next week.
