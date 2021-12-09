Thursday afternoon 4WARN forecast from News4

*** 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for late Friday night and early Saturday morning due to expected strong-severe thunderstorms in Middle Tennessee.

This afternoon will stay windy and mild. Temperatures will top off in the low-mid 60s.

Tonight, a few showers will develop late. Low, 56.

Friday will be mostly cloudy, windy, and warmer. It'll turn slightly more humid as well on a strong southerly wind. High, 70. A few showers are likely tomorrow and Friday evening, too.

However, late Friday night, scattered strong-severe thunderstorms will move into the Midstate. Any will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes. Localized flooding will also be possible. Ensure you're prepared for storms as soon as 1 a.m. The most likely time for severe weather in Nashville will between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. The severe threat will end for Middle Tennessee by 10 a.m. Saturday. Rain will exit Nashville by midday and the entire Midstate by 3 p.m.

Then, Sunday through Wednesday of next week will feature dry and pleasant weather with increasing warmth as well.

 

