A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for all of Middle Tennessee today for severe storms during the afternoon and evening
Unfortunately, Easter Sunday will be stormy this year. After seeing widespread rain and storms this morning, the storm intensity grows heading into the late afternoon. The timeline for storms looks to start around 2 P.M. and last until midnight.
All forms of severe weather will be possible with this event, including damaging wind, large hail, flooding and tornadoes. It is important to have a charged phone and more than one way to receive severe alerts before bed tonight. The 4WARN Storm Team recommends a weather radio and the News4 app for your smartphone or tablet.
This round of storms clears out by Monday and much of next week is trending dry. We'll see a brief cool down into the 50s for the first half of the week before temperatures rebound back to the 60s by the end of the week.
