NASHVILLE (WSMV) - 4WARN Weather Alert: Count on more rounds of rain/storms this afternoon and this evening, a few of which could produce severe weather or flooding.
This afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop. The farther east you are, the wetter the weather should be. Stay informed by watching News4 and with the News4 app. A severe thunderstorm or two will be possible, containing small hail, brief damaging wind, or even a short lived isolated tornado.
Overnight, rain coverage will diminish some. On Thursday, showers will gradually push eastward with drier and brighter weather taking over. Count on high temperatures in the upper 70s.
Even sunnier and more pleasant weather builds in on Friday through the weekend, as temperatures climb in the low-mid 80s during the afternoon.
Monday will stay warm. Late Monday into Monday night, another round of showers and thunderstorms will be possible.
