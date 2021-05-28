A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect Friday afternoon for isolated strong to severe storms.

A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect Friday afternoon for isolated strong to severe storms.

Spotty showers and storms will continue across Middle Tennessee today.
Areas east of I-65 are highlighted as the most favorable spot for storms this afternoon. Any storm that gets going could contain gusty winds and heavy downpours. 
 
Showers fade this evening and we'll begin drying out going into the weekend. 
Overall, the weekend looks pretty good. It will be much cooler tomorrow with highs only reaching the 60s. But we'll warm right back up for the rest of Memorial Day weekend. 
Sunshine will stick around for the first half of the week before more isolated showers and storms return to the forecast by mid-week. 

Meteorologist / Reporter

Melanie Layden is the weekend morning meteorologist at WSMV. She also has a segment during the week called "Growing Nashville" where she covers the growth of Music City. Melanie has been Working 4 You since 2014.

