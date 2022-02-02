A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect Thursday through Friday morning for potential flooding and developing freezing rain.
Off-and-on showers are expected across Middle Tennessee today with steady rain and possible some poor driving conditions.
Showers will continue into Thursday which is when the heaviest rain is expected.
Right now, 3-5 inches of rainfall is possible which could lead to isolated flooding.
Widespread, heavy downpours are expected throughout Thursday.
Around mid-morning, rain will change to freezing rain in northwest Tennessee first.
Areas around Clarksville, Dover & Murray, KY, will need to be very cautious while traveling Thursday afternoon and early Friday morning.
A light glaze of freezing rain is possible across much of Mid TN Thursday afternoon but with lighter amounts expected.
Regardless, travel could be slick in sports starting Thursday afternoon and through Friday morning.
Once this winter system moves out by Friday mid-morning, rain chances remain low through the weekend and to start next week.
As for temperatures, expect 50s today.
Cold 30s and 40s with rain on Thursday and freezing 30s on Friday.
It will be a chilly weekend with low 40s on Saturday and mid to upper 40s on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.