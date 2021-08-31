Tropical Depression Ida will continue to move over southeastern Middle Tennessee this evening, making for more periods of rain and some breeziness.
Rain will be heavy at times before it comes to an end from west to east tonight. A Flash Flood Watch continues until 1am, Wednesday for the I-65 corridor and points eastward.
As the rain departs, the wind will increase some. A few sunny breaks are possible even in Nashville before the sun sets tonight.
Wednesday will become partly sunny with the slightest shower chance especially along the Cumberland Plateau and over southwestern parts of the Mid State. Rain chance in Nashville -- 20%. There will be a light breeze. Temperatures will start in the 60s and peak in the low 80s.
Then, Thursday and Friday, sunny and less humid air will take over. Those look to be the most pleasant days in our forecast for the next week.
Heat builds a little this weekend. Slight chances for showers and thunderstorms return on Sunday and again next Tuesday.
