4WARN Weather Alert in effect through Tuesday due to the risk of isolated severe storms and flooding.
A Flash Flood Watch continues through Tuesday. 1" - 4" of rain will fall possible in Middle Tennessee from this system in general. Some areas will receive as much as a half foot. The least will fall northwest of Nashville. The greatest totals will occur over southeastern Middle Tennessee.
Overnight, remnants of Ida will continue to overspread the Mid State with areas of rain and thunderstorms pushing northward. A few storms especially across southern Middle Tennessee could become strong-severe. There's even the outside chance for a quick spin-up tornado that's short lived. Check back with News4 on TV, the app, and wsmv.com frequently.
The heaviest rain expected from Ida will fall between midnight and noon, Tuesday. Be extra careful driving and remain vigilant for areas of high water that develop.
Rain will gradually taper off from west to east Tuesday afternoon and evening. Then, drier and refreshingly pleasant weather for early September will build into Middle Tennessee for the remainder of the week.
A slight moderation in our temperatures is expected this weekend.
