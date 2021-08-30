4WARN Weather Alert in effect for Monday night & Tuesday due to the risk of isolated severe storms and localized flooding.
A Flash Flood Watch begins at 7pm Monday and continues through Tuesday. 1" - 4" of rain will be possible in Middle Tennessee from this system.
This evening, remnants of Ida will continue to overspread the Mid State with areas of rain and thunderstorms pushing northeastward. A few storms especially along and east of I-65 could briefly become severe this evening. There's even the outside chance for a quick spin-up tornado that's short lived. Check back with News4 on TV, the app, and wsmv.com frequently.
During the wee hours of the morning Monday night until midday Tuesday, the heaviest rain expected from Ida will fall. Be extra careful driving and remain vigilant for areas of high water.
Rain will gradually taper off from west to east Tuesday afternoon and evening. Then, drier and refreshingly pleasant weather for early September will build into Middle Tennessee for the remainder of the week.
A slight moderation in our temperatures is expected this weekend.
