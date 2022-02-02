A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for the potential for flooding and then some freezing rain on Thursday leading to icy roads for some.

Rain coverage will become more sparse overnight before heavier downpours move in on Thursday. The morning temperature will be in the mid 40s and fall through the day.

On Thursday, colder air will move in from the northwest changing the rain over to freezing rain. That changeover will happen first around Murray, KY and Paris, TN. Through the day, the transition will push into Hopkinsville and Clarksville. Rain will flip to freezing rain Thursday evening in Nashville.

By Friday morning, any residual moisture will be just in the form of isolated snow flurries. More than a 1/2" of total ice accumulation is likely over southwest Kentucky and far northwest Middle Tennessee by that time. A solid quarter inch or more will be possible in Dover and Clarksville. Just a thin glaze is expected in spots around Nashville, with little to none over far southwestern Middle Tennessee.

Where ice accumulations are greatest, expect power outages, nearly impossible travel, and tree damage.

The weekend will be brighter, but remain chilly. Lows will be in the 20s and highs in the 40s.

Milder weather will follow early next week with sunshine and highs in the 50s.