A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect. Rain will transition to freezing rain, then sleet, and then a few snow showers overnight. Minor accumulations will be possible as Arctic air moves in.

This afternoon, rain will increase. Temperatures will hold in the low 50s and then fall by sunset into the upper 40s.

Farther northwest, Arctic air will begin invading the Midstate. The much colder air will change the rain over to a brief period of freezing rain, and/or sleet, and then snow showers before it exits the Mid State by morning.

The transition from rain to a wintry mix will begin in the Nashville area by 10 pm. Precipitation should be finished in Nashville by 3 am, Thursday.

By sunrise on Thursday, 1-2 inches of snow will be possible in southcentral Kentucky. Southwest Kentucky could have as much as 1 inch of snow. Areas as far south as the I-40 corridor may wake up to a dusting to 1/2-inch of snow on top of minor freezing rain and sleet accumulations.

Treacherous roads won't affect all areas. However, they are likely in spots, so travel with extreme caution on Thursday.

Frigid Arctic air will be in place Thursday through Saturday. Some temperature moderation is likely Sunday and Monday of next week.