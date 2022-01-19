A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for Middle Tennessee tonight and early Thursday morning for slick travel conditions.
The forecast is showing spotty showers across the region today, becoming more numerous and widespread during the afternoon.
Overnight tonight, cold air will rush in and try to change rain over to a wintry mix, or freezing rain and snow.
Accumulations look minor at this point with areas along the TN/KY state line and on the Plateau, potentially getting a half inch to an inch or so.
Freezing rain may also put a light glaze of ice on cold surfaces but it does not look like much.
Regardless of what happens, travel could be slick for some during Thursday's morning commute.
Highs Thursday and Friday will hover in the 20s and 30s, with cold lows in the teens and wind chills in the single digits.
Cold but dry conditions are expected this weekend.
Highs remain below average in the 30s both days.
