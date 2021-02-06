Clouds will thicken today with rain showers moving in from the south by dark. Rain overspreads the rest of the Mid State Saturday night, turning to snow before exiting early Sunday morning.
A dusting appears possible as far west as I-65. Still, a couple of inches of snow are expected along the Cumberland Plateau. With some of the highest peaks receiving 2-3".
Sunday mornings low will be near 30, so beware of some slick spots on roads. Partly sunny sky for the afternoon and cold, high 40.
Monday will turn milder with a partly cloudy sky, high in the mid 50s.
Tuesday partly cloudy and cooler with passing rain showers changing to snow showers. High in the upper 40s, low in the upper 20s.
Wednesday turns notably colder, with a few showers, high in the upper 30s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.