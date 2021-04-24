We will all get some amount of rain today as widespread showers reach across Middle Tennessee this morning. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible, mostly in the afternoon and most likely south of I-40. This afternoon's thunderstorms could become severe with large hail the greatest threat. The possibility of wind damage and tornadoes is low but not zero. Cloudy all day with highs in the low 60s.
Showers clear out this evening making way for a much drier Sunday. Mostly sunny on Sunday with a high in the low 70s.
Next week begins with a gradual warm-up, including sunny skies on Monday with Monday's high around 81 degrees.
Tuesday and Wednesday will see more clouds building in with highs in the low to mid 80s.
Our next chance of rain is late Wednesday. The threat increases Thursday with the next front.
